Mexican coffee shop in Antioch brings culture and comfort

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WTVF) — A coffee shop in Antioch is working to blend Mexican culture with Nashville's heritage while providing a safe gathering space for a community still affected by recent immigration enforcement actions.

For two years, JOS Fifteen Coffee co-owner Juan Pablo Maduro Ochoa has been creating a unique cultural experience at his shop, which has gained popularity through viral TikTok videos.

"Everybody knows now where we are, just for TikTok," Ochoa said.

The shop offers specialty drinks like churro lattes alongside authentic Mexican pastries, creating a fusion of flavors that represents both cultures.

"I feel that I kind of marry Tennessee with the Hispanic culture," Ochoa said.

The café has become more than just a coffee place—it's a community hub in an area Ochoa says is still recovering from the nearly 200 ICE arrests that took place in May.

"I think we have the best Mexican food in the world, but people haven't really tried our pastries and our coffee. So, I'm very excited that the Antioch communities finally getting something more authentic and something different," Customer Miguel Garcia said.

Since the ICE operations, many Hispanic-owned businesses in the area have seen a decline in customers as community members have become hesitant to leave their homes.

"Just people are scared (about) the whole situation, and they just don't want to go out of their home," Ochoa said.

While advocates have called on the community to support Hispanic-owned businesses, recovery has been slow.

"Right now, it looks okay, but it's not the same. It's not the same," Ochoa said.

Despite these challenges, Ochoa remains committed to creating a welcoming environment for everyone who visits his shop.

"You know when you go to do your auntie's house or your grandma's and you feel happy, and it's just like a cozy place. It's how I describe our coffee shop," Ochoa said.

