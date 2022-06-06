Michael Cummins deemed fit to stand trial in 2019 Westmoreland murders

WESTMORELAND, Tenn. (WTVF) — Michael Cummins, an accused mass murderer in Sumner County, has now been cleared to stand trial.

Cummins is accused of killing his parents and six others in Sumner County three years ago. His trials have been rescheduled over the years as he underwent mental evaluations to determine his fitness for trial. They also faced delays due to COVID-19.

NewsChannel 5 has learned his latest mental evaluation is complete and he is considered fit to stand trial. He's set for two separate trials, with this first not scheduled until April of next year.

Cummins' defense team asked for three separate trials, while the district attorney wanted to try the cases altogether. Judge Dee Gay ruled that seven victims are connected, and one other is not.

The district attorney said he will seek the death penalty. The time now will be needed to prepare for a trial involving eight murder victims.

The physical evidence against him is overwhelming: Cummins' footprints were found at the scene and he was caught with a victim's car.

Legal experts have said his best and only option will be to seek the insanity defense.