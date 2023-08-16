Michael Cummins hearing set to take place Wednesday morning

WESTMORELAND, Tenn. (WTVF) — A hearing is scheduled to take place in the case of Michael Cummins who is accused of killing eight people in April 2019.

The case is known as one of the worst mass murders in Tennessee history. Six bodies were found in a Westmoreland home and two more were at another location.

He was cleared to stand trial in June 2022 and earlier this year, it was decided that the trial would begin in January 2024.

Wednesday's hearing can be viewed live in the video player below beginning at 9 a.m.

