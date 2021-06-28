Watch
News

Actions

Mid-state to see showers, humidity from Tropical Storm Danny

items.[0].image.alt
WTVF
map1.png
map1.png
Posted at 5:59 PM, Jun 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-28 18:59:32-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tropical Storm Danny formed Monday afternoon off the South Carolina coast and is expected to make landfall late Monday night.

map1.png

The storm will quickly weaken as it moves inland and is expected to dissipate completely by Tuesday afternoon.

map2.png

Even though the storm is expected to deteriorate before it makes it to our area it will still transport a lot of tropical moisture our way, which means big-time heat and humidity Tuesday with a good chance for widespread showers and storms Tuesday afternoon and evening.

map3.png

We'll remain hot and humid with a few afternoon showers and storms around on Wednesday before our next best chance for rain arrives Thursday.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360 Storm 5 Weather_NSPS.png

Get the forecast now