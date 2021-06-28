Mid-state to see showers, humidity from Tropical Storm Danny

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tropical Storm Danny formed Monday afternoon off the South Carolina coast and is expected to make landfall late Monday night.

The storm will quickly weaken as it moves inland and is expected to dissipate completely by Tuesday afternoon.

Even though the storm is expected to deteriorate before it makes it to our area it will still transport a lot of tropical moisture our way, which means big-time heat and humidity Tuesday with a good chance for widespread showers and storms Tuesday afternoon and evening.

We'll remain hot and humid with a few afternoon showers and storms around on Wednesday before our next best chance for rain arrives Thursday.