Middle School Student Charged With Making Threat

FRANKLIN, Tenn. - A Williamson County middle school student has been accused of making a school threat.

The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office said the student was taken into custody Thursday morning.

A school bus was carrying 15 students to Grassland Middle School around 9 a.m. when it stopped on Hillsboro Road near Monticello Estates.

Investigators said it was believed that a student on the bus had a gun. However, after a search, no weapon was found.

That same student was taken into custody after allegedly making a school threat last week.

