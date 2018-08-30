Middle School Student Charged With Making Threat

11:24 AM, Aug 30, 2018
Copyright 2015 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

FRANKLIN, Tenn. - A Williamson County middle school student has been accused of making a school threat. 

The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office said the student was taken into custody Thursday morning.

A school bus was carrying 15 students to Grassland Middle School around 9 a.m. when it stopped on Hillsboro Road near Monticello Estates.  

Investigators said it was believed that a student on the bus had a gun. However, after a search, no weapon was found.  

That same student was taken into custody after allegedly making a school threat last week.   
 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top