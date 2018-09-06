Middle School Student Find Insects in School Lunch

MADISONVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - A Tennessee middle school student says she found live insects in her school lunch.

Madisonville Middle School seventh-grader Madison Smith told a WBIR News that that the bugs she and other students saw in their granola "looked like maggots" so they stopped eating and took video to send to their parents.

A statement from Monroe County Director of Schools Tim Blankenship says the flour mites were in a bag sealed in original packaging that had just been opened Sept. 4 for lunch. He said after students reported it, the granola was immediately removed.

Blankenship said cafeteria workers checked other bags of food and found no more bugs.

The school says food safety is a priority. Smith's mother, Brandy Shubert, said she'll pack her daughter's lunch from now on.