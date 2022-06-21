Middle schoolers at Nashville charter schools able to participate in sports in fall

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Middle schoolers at Nashville charter schools will be able to play organized sports this fall!

Back in April, Metro Nashville Public Schools told parents sports would be eliminated from charter schools, basically forcing them to form their own league.

Many parents were upset with the decision.

"They are your students, and you have a duty and a responsibility and a moral responsibility to work with the charter leaders — not send out a letter for them to do it on their own," said one parent at the time.

Students will now be able to participate in sports this fall through the Tennessee Middle School Athletic Association. The schools will offer the same sports programs as in previous years, but as members of a different organization.