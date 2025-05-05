Middle schoolers showcase knowledge, deliver big ideas at civics bee

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — As kids, a lot of us took part in spelling bees. A civics bee is also a test of knowledge, and it challenges students to think about how they can better their communities.

No cell phones allowed. No help from the crowd. Those were some of the rules for a group from different local middle schools.

"Rockin' White House Middle School!" student Tanner told me, representing his school.

"It's called Rockin' White House Middle School?" I asked him.

"That's just how I say it. Anyone who doesn't, that's just their problem," Tanner smiled.

"Don't listen to his propaganda," T.W. Hunter Middle student Emmy said, sitting next to him.

Tanner laughed.

A group of five students talked to me about the competition. Sitting left to right, their names were Roberto, Taylor, Emmy, Tanner, and Paxton.

"We are competing in the National Civics Bee," Emmy said.

This was a regional part of the competition being hosted by the Gallatin Area Chamber. State and national competitions come later. This one started with a series of questions.

"It was ominous," Taylor said.

Here's one of the questions: What was the first Fireside Chat about?

The answer? The banking crisis delivered in 1933.

The middle school competitors answered the questions from a list of multiple-choice options. Nobody got up and cheered, but when a student would get a question right, the smiles and sighs of relief would sometimes give them away. The best five scores moved on to a public speaking round involving prepared essays.

"Most of it's based on preference, what you think your community could be improved on the most," Taylor said.

They were delivering some big ideas.

"Most of our electricity is still generated by fossil fuels," Roberto said, speaking to a panel of judges. "That solution would be that we go solar. We would need companies to provide cheaper solar panels."

"The steady increase of the minimum wage is critical," Taylor said, delivering his speech.

In his speech, Paxton wanted something to prepare students for IT jobs.

"It's really achievable to implement a related arts coding class," he said to the judges.

Emmy's speech dealt with a tutoring program for better English scores.

"I've been trying to come up with ways to improve the healthcare system and never came up with anything, and here this guy is, he's a rockstar!" Emmy said, speaking on Tanner's speech.

In front of the judges, the kids had to defend their ideas.

"How would you secure funding to move your idea forward?" a judge asked Roberto.

"It would need a lot of help from the government," Roberto answered.

Then came the big moment: the winner.

"In first place, Emmy!" an announcement stated.

"Did somebody end up winning this thing?" I asked the group of five students.

"That one!" Tanner said, pointing to Emmy.

"Yup. I won," she smiled.

"Congratulations," Taylor said.

You know what's cool? None of those five had met before this night. Here they were being good sports, talking about bettering their communities.

"I knew you were going to get first," Tanner said.

"That is so, so sweet," Emmy answered.

Parents crowded around and took pictures of the competitors.

"It really depends on your interest," Emmy said of the competition. "Follow what you're passionate about. See how that leads you."

Do you have a positive, good news story? You can email me at forrest.sanders@newschannel5.com.