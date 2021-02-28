Menu

Middle Tenn. counties update mask mandates

Some expire, others extended
Posted at 4:26 PM, Feb 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-02-28 17:26:55-05

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Several Middle Tennessee county mayors have given updates regarding local mask mandates.

Though Governor Lee has never issued a statewide mandate, he's continued to extend his executive order that allows counties to require masks. The order is currently in effect through April 28.

Here are the latest announcements from county leaders:

  • Montgomery: extended to March 27
  • Rutherford: set to end March 15
  • Sumner: extended to April 28
  • Williamson County: ended Feb. 27
  • Wilson: extended to an unspecified time

We will continue to update this list.

