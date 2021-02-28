Middle Tenn. counties update mask mandates

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Several Middle Tennessee county mayors have given updates regarding local mask mandates.

Though Governor Lee has never issued a statewide mandate, he's continued to extend his executive order that allows counties to require masks. The order is currently in effect through April 28.

Here are the latest announcements from county leaders:

Montgomery: extended to March 27

Rutherford: set to end March 15

Sumner: extended to April 28

Williamson County: ended Feb. 27

Wilson: extended to an unspecified time

We will continue to update this list.