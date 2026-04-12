Middle Tenn. gardeners: How to manage early spring and dry weather conditions

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Middle Tennessee gardeners are getting an early start in Spring 2026, but warmer weather and a lack of rain are creating challenges.

William Culley at Creekside Garden Center said the early bloom comes with a tradeoff, as plants are growing sooner and drying out faster.

"Spring started a little bit earlier for us this year, we got a couple warmer weekends a little bit earlier on in the season," Culley said. "If the season starts earlier, it also ends earlier."

Weather in 2026 has already taken a toll on gardens, from past freezes to a recent ice storm.

"A spot that might have been 100% shade last year is now only 25% shade," Culley said.

To combat the dry conditions, gardeners can change how they use water. A DIY drip system can slowly water plants without wasting time or water.

"You can always take an old hose, poke some holes in it, and that’s a great way to be able to get your water out there," Culley said. "They call them 'drip lines.' You can buy one or make your own at home."

There are also products called Soil Moist designed to hold moisture in the soil, which are especially helpful during hot, dry weeks.

"You only have to water your plant about once a week, this will slowly drain over time," Culley said.

When choosing what to plant, gardeners should think ahead and opt for plants that can handle the heat. Success in the garden requires planning for a changing season.

"Let’s not get something that is going to need water every single day," Culley said.

Are you struggling to keep your garden alive after the recent unpredictable weather? Watch the video above to see exactly how to set up your own DIY drip line, and share your own gardening success stories with me! Email me your photos and questions at kim.rafferty@NewsChannel5.com.

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