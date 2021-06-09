Middle Tennessee Black Gun Club pushes for firearm safety and education

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — In less than a month, there will be no training required to legally carry a handgun in Tennessee.

Governor Bill Lee signed the Constitutional Carry bill into law earlier this year which removes the permit process to

Some though like members of the Middle Tennessee Black Gun Club still think people should go through the training.

Governor Lee today talked about his decision to sign this bill.

He defended it saying he thinks he did the right thing for Tennessee in getting it passed.

“We looked at it in 18 other states across the country. Public safety is very important to me. It’s part of our public safety agenda, a number of things we did this year. The protection of constitutional rights is important to me as well, especially and importantly for law-abiding citizens."

According to the NRA, Tennessee becomes the 20th state, including Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maine, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Utah, Vermont, West Virginia, and Wyoming, to allow law-abiding individuals to carry a concealed handgun without a government-issued permit.

Texas lawmakers passed a similar bill that is awaiting the Governor's signature.

“I think it is perfect, it levels the playing field for those that might not be able to hold the fees that are associated with that, said Tanea McClean.

McClean knows just how powerful a gun is, which is why she says it's important to understand everything about a firearm.

She's the founder of Surreal Self-Defense where she teaches women how to properly handle the weapon. McClean is also the president of the Middle Tennessee Black Gun Owners Club.

“Over time we lost the tradition of firearms in the Black community so what our Gun Club is doing is restoring that tradition.”

McClean says the goal is to remind the Black Community that gun rights are everyone's right in this country no matter color.

This is why she supported Governor Lee's signing of the Constitutional Carry bill into law.

“I am actually all for it, I believe it is outright. It is our Second Amendment right and there should not be fees associated with that,” said McClean, “I do agree that training is something that needs to be continuous, but the training or the class that’s offered for it, you’re not getting an eight hours what you need to be a responsible firearms owner.”

Starting July 1, the law will remove the permit process which required a handgun safety course to carry a handgun in the state.

Gun advocates are still asking gun owners to take an extensive learning course.

“There needs to be a series and honestly a lifetime of subsequent training,” said Denzel Caldwell, the sergeant of arms for the Middle Tennessee Black Gun Club and founder of Dynastic Arts.

“You can't just go to one class in karate or boxing and come out and master fighter, the same thing applies here you have to study to show yourself approved.”

The group along with On Target Shooting Sports in Murfreesboro still offers training and gun educational courses.