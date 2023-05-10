Middle Tennessee breast cancer survivor shares importance of early detection

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — For 30 years, Edie Brassell got her routine mammograms.

"I had my first mammogram when I was 27 because my sister was also diagnosed at a very young age," she said.

Brassell's sister died at 36 from breast cancer. But in 2022 Brassell also received the diagnosis.

"And then when it happens to you, it’s just a very big eye-opener," she said. "You have to stop and reevaluate your life."

It was stage one breast cancer. After a double mastectomy and a year of treatment, she is now in remission and credits it to early detection.

"Because if you catch it early, you have just increased your chances of survival enormously," she said.

Now the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force just released draft recommendations that women at average risk for breast cancer should start getting regular mammograms at 40 instead of 50.

"So the incidents of breast cancer significantly increase at 40 years of age, and actually maybe even higher in our patients of color or our high-risk women," said Dr. Dana Bonaminio, a breast radiologist at Ascension Saint Thomas and Premier Radiology. Bonaminio is also the national lead for breast imaging with Radiology Partners.

It's estimated the change could save 19% more lives.

"Early detection with screening mammography allows the radiologist to find subtle changes in your breast from year to year that potentially you wouldn't feel or you wouldn't notice," said Dr. Bonaminio.

Brassell hopes it's a recommendation that more women will follow.

"It’s not going to keep you from getting anything but if you catch it early, I mean, that’s the key: early detection, that is the key."

The recommendation is not final. It will be available on the task force website for public comment through June 5.