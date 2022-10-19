Middle Tennessee cold snap could mean increased heating bills. Here's what this means for you.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — As temperatures drop outside, Tennesseans might be turning up the heat inside.

"The cost of electricity — there are two factors: one is usage and the other is fuel," said Scott Fiedler, said senior program manager for the Tennessee Valley Authority. "We have seen fuel go up over 160% over its lows of last summer."

But he said the TVA still has a diverse portfolio and nearly 60% of TVA electricity is carbon-free.

Meanwhile, NES customers could see a higher bill this month. It comes after the company announced a 3.6% rate increase for October. But NES says the planned increase is still about 16% lower than the national average.

However, there are still ways to save money on heating bills by cutting down usage.

"If you'll turn your water heater to 120 degrees — most of them are set at 140 — you can save 6 to 10% on your home energy bills by going to 120," said Larry Rose, director of communications for Middle Tennessee Electric.

According to the Department of Energy setting your thermostat to about 68 degrees helps slow down heat loss for homes.

"It can save 3% for every degree lower than 68 but it can also add 3% to the cost of their electricity for every degree above 68 degrees."

You can also run your ceiling fan clockwise to push the warm air down, keep drapery open to let sunlight warm the room and weatherproof your home to reduce the amount of energy needed to heat it.

"Insulate outlets and light switches," said Melissa Martin, program manager for TVA Energy Services and Programs. "Weather-strip your doors and your windows. Air can sneak in and out of various places and it's a quick and inexpensive way to keep your energy bill down."

And be careful with space heaters, they advise. Those devices can be costly and dangerous.