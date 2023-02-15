Middle Tennessee colleges consistently prepare for active shooters, universities say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — In light of the events at Michigan State University that left three students dead, Middle Tennessee universities are thinking about their own active shooter plans.

At Austin Peay State University, the school's campus police force work with local agencies and coordinate with TBI regularly for multiple scenarios, including active shooter situations.

"While our training is continual, it is an important aspect that requires constant education throughout campus, and we are frequently assessing and revising our emergency response plans," spokesperson Bill Persinger said. "Additionally, our police department offers active shooter and other personal safety training to our students, faculty and staff. Situations like the one in Michigan only reinforce the importance and need for diligence in constantly assessing how prepared we are as an institution."

Down Interstate 24 in Murfreesboro, Middle Tennessee State University officials said the MTSU police consistently work with law enforcement partners, some of whom work on the university regularly for large-scale events. Faculty, staff, and students have ongoing access to active shooter training, and the entire university has participated in active shooter scenarios in the past.

"We have an alert system as does Michigan State, where in the event of emergency situations like the tragedy last night, we can keep everyone informed and give instructions to the entire campus community through voice, text, e-mail and desktop alerts, digital signage messages and through social media: MTSU Alert4U.

Vanderbilt University's active shooter plan is available on the university website. It has guidelines for students, faculty, staff and law enforcement. Like the other universities, those on campus would receive notifications and alerts through AlertVU.