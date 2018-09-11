Middle Tennessee Commemorates 9/11

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Tuesday marks 17 years since the September 11th terror attacks. Events are being planned throughout the day to commemorate the event and honor the nearly 3,000 lives lost.

In New York, names of victims will be read at Ground Zero beginning at 7 a.m. Approximately 2,753 people were killed at the World Trade Center site in Lower Manhattan when hijacked American Airlines Flight 11 and United Airlines Flight 175 were intentionally crashed into the north and south towers.

At the Pentagon in Washington, 184 people were killed when hijacked American Airlines Flight 77 crashed into the building.

At 8:45 a.m., President Trump will mark the anniversary in Pennsylvania at the newly-opened Flight 93 National Memorial. It honors the 40 passengers and crew members who died when their hijacked plane crashed in a field.

Here's a look at events in Middle Tennessee:

In Nashville, a ceremony will be held at the Fallen Firefighters Memorial at 8:30 a.m. outside the Schermerhorn Symphony Center.

Later in the day, there will be a butterfly release at Charlie Daniels Park in Mt. Juliet. In Clarksville, a remembrance ceremony will begin at 6 p.m. at the fire station on Main Street.

*CNN contributed to this story.