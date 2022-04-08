Middle Tennessee communities chosen for downtown revitalization

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A handful of Tennessee communities are getting a facelift thanks to new grants from the state. Downtown areas will be restored to bring more people and jobs.

The state Department of Economic and Community Development said Wednesday that the selected communities are Alexandria, Copperhill, Cumberland Gap, Decherd, Loretto, Newbern, Oneida, Rossville, Tellico Plains and Waverly. All areas want to pursue the Main Street America approach.

Alexandria, Decherd, Loretto and Waverly were chosen from the mid-state. After the deadly floods tore through Waverly more than six months ago, the program has the ability to make a big difference in the community where not much has changed in certain parts.

To be eligible, the commercial districts had to be established at least 50 years ago and all had to show economic need for a revitalization including high vacancy rates, lack of businesses and aging infrastructure.

The program will take two years to complete. It will make a big impact by revitalizing traditional commercial districts, creating jobs and maintaining the historic character of the downtown districts.

Communities will then become eligible for $15,000 grants for downtown improvement projects.

This is the eighth round of the program. It has helped restore more than 65 communities since 2010.