Middle Tennessee crews head to Louisiana to help with wildfire disaster

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Louisiana crews have continued battling wildfires this week. More than 31,000 acres have burned making it the largest wildfire in recorded state history and first responders from right here in Tennessee are stepping up to help.

They'll be helping with critical support as these battles continue. More than a dozen people in this Tennessee team have been sent through the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency.

The strike team includes 19 people coming from the Arlington, Brentwood, Fayette, Franklin, Millington and Murfreesboro Fire Departments. The Tennessee National Guard also provided two UH-60 helicopters and crews.

They'll be specifically helping with burn ban assistance and tactical mission capabilities.

Louisiana has been unusually dry this year and state leaders have routed the spread of the fires to record high heat and extreme drought. Authorities believe the largest of the fires won't end until there is a heavy rainfall, which isn’t expected for some time. As of this Wednesday, the fires remain only 50 percent contained.

Multiple towns were forced to evacuate last week, but many people have been allowed to return in the past day thanks to the small amount of rain.

More rain is expected to pass through the state because of Hurricane Idalia.