Middle Tenn. Electric Launches Program To Educate Kids About Power Lines

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - The snow has moved out and Middle Tennessee Electric said it's not too early to think about trees.

"Our goal is to teach our children the importance of our trees and our power lines. And the importance of planting the right tree in the right place," said Jeremy Goldsby, a Vegetation Specialist for Middle Tennessee Electric.

"You know people just don't look up. That's the main thing. And to be honest, before I got this position I never would've thought about that either," he said.

Now Goldsby is prepping for their annual "Tree Wise Program."

It's a way to educate kids and their families about planting trees while keeping the proximity to power lines in mind.

"The limbs can actually catch fire and mainly it'll cause a fault," he said.

The program will target schools in Williamson, Rutherford, Cannon, and Wilson counties. Kids will learn about trees and tree fossils, how trees provide oxygen and shade, and will even go home with a sapling to plant with the family.

For more info about this program call 877-414-7685 or email vegetationmanagement@mtemc.com.