Middle Tennessee experiences soaring population growth, two cities among America's fastest-growing

MURFREESBORO, Tenn (WTVF) — Middle Tennessee is known for its scenic landscapes and inviting atmosphere, witnessing an influx of residents, leading to a surge in new housing developments, expanding road networks, and the arrival of numerous businesses.

The allure of this region is pulling in an increasing number of people, and recent studies indicate that two cities in Tennessee are experiencing an astonishing population boom.

Murfreesboro, located just 30 miles southeast of Nashville, has seen substantial growth in recent years, transforming from a quiet town into a bustling urban center.

"It's a little crowded; I guess everybody wants to try something different outside of Nashville," remarked Jaliyah Carpenter, a Murfreesboro resident.

Laura Dunnigan, a local realtor, shared her insights into Murfreesboro's growth, stating, "It's a beautiful state; we have beautiful topography, and the weather and climate here are wonderful, so there's a lot of things that are attractive to it."

She also noted how the city has evolved since her arrival, "When I moved in, it was mostly farmland. We didn't have a lot of housing and subdivisions and all of this. This was not here. None of this was here when I moved here."

The city's surge in population can be attributed to several factors as Dunnigan pointed out, "I think people moved here for the proximity to Nashville, the absence of a state income tax, and the favorable property taxes."

The appeal of Murfreesboro is evident in its ranking as one of the top 50 fastest-growing cities in the United States.

According to a study conducted by SmartAsset, a financial technology company, which analyzed the most recent U.S. population data across 344 of the largest cities, Murfreesboro stands out as the 16th fastest-growing city in the country, with a population increase of over 19 percent from 2017 to 2022.

While the city's growth is undoubtedly impressive, it has not been without challenges.

Residents are beginning to feel the growing pains.

"It takes 30 minutes to get across town. It should not take that long to get across town, and you're still sitting in traffic," said Carpenter.

Murfreesboro is not the only Tennessee city experiencing substantial growth. Clarksville, another city in the state, ranks 22nd on the list, with a population increase of more than 15 percent over the same five-year period.

At the top of SmartAsset's list of the fastest-growing cities in America is Buckeye, Arizona, with an astounding 54.3 percent increase in population over the last five years.

The southwestern United States, in particular, has been witnessing significant population growth in a relatively short time frame.