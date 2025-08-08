Middle Tennessee eyes plan to add evening, weekend WeGo Star trips without costly safety system upgrade

LEBANON, Tenn. — Wilson County officials are considering a plan that would expand WeGo Star commuter rail service to include evening and weekend options without the costly installation of positive train control systems.

The proposal would "dead head" two of the current 12 weekday trips, allowing those rides to be shifted to other times of day, potentially including evenings when Nashville visitors and workers need return transportation.

"I think there's a lot of people who would ride it more if there's more options," said a local commuter.

Currently, the WeGo Star's limited schedule forces many potential riders to choose driving instead. The last train departs downtown Nashville at 5:55 p.m. on weekdays, with no weekend service available.

"You have to wait all day to be able to get back. I don't wanna be in Nashville all day," one resident said. "There's not enough back-and-forth from Nashville to Lebanon."

The limitation stems from federal regulations. The WeGo Star lacks positive train control, a GPS and wireless radio system that prevents train collisions.

"We are bound by the federal government," said Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto.

While installing positive train control would cost millions, Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto says they're exploring a more affordable alternative.

"The cost was projected was about $860,000 for Lebanon, Mount Juliet and a little bit more for the city of Nashville," Hutto said.

The plan would allow people to "ride down in the afternoon and play around in Nashville, come back later in that night or if you had to work late you could eat in Nashville and ride back," Hutto said.

The proposal also includes more special event rides, midday bus routes, and potential Saturday service.

"Do we want to take advantage of the plan? How do we fund it and I think the funding would go to referendum of some kind," Hutto said.

The WeGo Star currently operates on 32 miles of track from Lebanon to downtown Nashville, with seven stations along the route. It began service in 2006 and is operated by Transit Solutions Group, a RJ Corman Railroad Group company.

Another challenge is that the Nashville and Eastern Line Railroad uses the tracks for freight service during afternoons, restricting passenger rail options during those hours.

With a possible referendum needed to explore these possibilities, Middle Tennessee voters may soon have a say in the future of their regional transportation system.

This story was reported on-air by Amanda Roberts and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Have thoughts about the proposed WeGo Star expansion? Share your commuting experiences with me at Amanda.Roberts@NewsChannel5.com

