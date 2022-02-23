Watch
Middle Tennessee families welcome newborns on 2/22/22

Families across the mid-state welcomed babies on 2/22/22, a palindrome day.
Middle Tennessee babies born on 2/22/22
Posted at 6:24 PM, Feb 22, 2022
It was a day to remember — Tuesday the 22nd of February, 2022, written as 2/22/22. The date is a palindrome, something that reads the same forward as it does backward.

But for some Middle Tennessee families, the day had an extra special meaning.

Little Josie Lever was born at Ascension Saint Thomas hospital in Murfreesboro on Tuesday morning at 17 inches long, weighing 6 pounds, 14 ounces.

She is the second child to Shelby and Joey Lever. The proud parents say they chose the date because 2/22/22 had a nice ring to it. "I think she already has her ball numbers and stuff picked out, right? She's going to have to be No. 22, the pageant number is 22, anything is going to be 22," said Shelby.

TriStar also welcomed several babies, some dressed in "twosday" onesies.

Tri-Star "Twosday" baby
HCA TriStar Division decked out babies in "twosday" onesies.
Twosday baby
HCA TriStar Division decked out babies in "twosday" onesies.

