Middle Tennessee family raises funds for 21-year-old flood victim in Texas

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Middle Tennessee family is turning grief into action after losing a loved one in the devastating Texas floods that claimed more than 110 lives.

Reese Machaca, 21, was among those who perished when floodwaters swept away a cabin where she and friends were celebrating the holiday weekend near the Guadalupe River.

"She was just a really beautiful, spirited young lady," said Cirby Snodgrass, Machaca's cousin. "She loved architecture. She has two beautiful sisters who are going to be lost without her."

Machaca, a University of Texas at San Antonio student, was staying with four friends when disaster struck. The bodies of Machaca and three friends were recovered earlier this week, while one person remains missing.

Snodgrass said the news hit their family hard during what should have been a celebratory weekend.

"We got news this weekend while celebrating the Fourth... it wasn't until the next morning that we found out it was one of our own... Reese Manchaca. She was missing for quite a few days," Snodgrass said.

Now, Snodgrass and her family are organizing a fundraiser in Williamson County to honor Machaca's memory and help other flood victims.

The family has several blueberry bushes in their yard, and they are picking them to sell to raise money.

"It'll go towards her memorial, and just different financial things there... and then, yeah, to the Kerr County Flood Relief Fund," she said.

The family will host a blueberry stand this Thursday at 4:30 p.m. at 304 Seward Dr. in Brentwood to raise funds. What began as a simple blueberry and lemonade stand has grown with community support.

"It started as blueberries and lemonade, but we have people that are reaching out... different merchandise... baked goods... my daughter's been making bracelets... any way that we can help," Snodgrass said.

Proceeds will benefit Machaca's immediate family for her memorial and a perpetual scholarship they are creating, as well as the Kerr County Flood Relief Fund.

You can donate to Reese's memorial through the Venmo account below.

Cirby Snodgrass

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.