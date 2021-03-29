TEMA: Middle Tennessee flooding death toll rises to seven

ASHLAND CITY, Tenn. (WTVF) — A total of seven people died in this past weekend's overnight flooding, according to the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency.

Davidson County: 5

Cheatham County: 1

Hawkins County: 1

The body of a 65-year-old man, who died in Saturday night's flash flooding, was found in Ashland City.

Ashland City Police officials say 65-year-old Brian Haire Sr. was found by Ashland City Firefighters Sunday night.

Haire Sr. drove past one of the TDOT roadblocks on Tennessee Waltz Parkway and into high water, according to police.

In Nashville, A 64-year-old man identified as Fredrick Richards and a 46-year-old woman was found dead near a homeless camp in a wooded area on Edmondson Pike in Nashville.

In South Nashville, 70-year-old Garry Cole was found dead in a vehicle that had been submerged in water. Douglas Hammond, 65, was found dead on the Nashboro Village golf course. Police say Hammond lived nearby, and believe he was swept away by high water after getting out of a car that ran off the road into a culvert.

The identity of the fifth person killed in Davidson County has not yet been released.