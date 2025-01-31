Middle Tennessee Girl Scouts loads up cookies to kick off selling season

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — Troops from all over middle Tennessee will load up around 65,000 boxes into vehicles to start selling and handing out cookies on Friday.

It's their big event that kicks off the season, but for the scouts, it's about more than just the sweet treats. The actual cookies themselves are just a crumb that help make up the whole piece.

The Girl Scouts of Troop 2119 in Rutherford County are ready.

"I like to see smiles on people's faces," said brownie scout Natalia Sycik.

"I love selling cookies because I like seeing the joy of the customers," added junior scout Alanah Williams.

And cadet scout Olivia Sycik said, "I like to sell cookies because I just like selling things."

Moving the merchandise comes with a lesson.

"It's an opportunity for our girls to really understand entrepreneurship," said Girl Scouts of Middle Tennessee CEO & President Danielle Barnes.

Barnes says pushing these cookies, pushes the girls.

"They are able to tell you about how to sell, how to count money, how to pitch, how to market, how to really tell their story."

They are gaining skills now, that they'll use forever.

"When you're older, like in the future, you need to learn how to set a budget for yourself," said Cadet Scout Alexus Jones.

"Like when you go in the store you need to know how much you're gonna spend and what you're going to spend it one."

Once the boxes are loading up, they'll be selling the cookies, to buy their futures.

