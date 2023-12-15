Middle Tennessee kids to open for Rockettes at Radio City Music Hall

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A group of Middle Tennessee kids have been practicing their hardest in preparation for a big show on Monday. They're the opening act for an American institution on one of the world's most famous stages.

At a last rehearsal, the students of the Carpe Artista non-profit arts organization walked onto a stage. This place under the lights is just home for 16-year-old Cameron Balbalosa.

"It's the one place where it feels like that's where I'm supposed to be," he said.

It's also home for 17-year-old Josefina Bullock.

"Especially when I'm with people that I love, I feel like I have a family here," Josefina said. "We work very well dynamically together."

In this group, there are encouraging smiles and support for each other.

"It's just great to entertain people and let people enjoy all the work we've been putting into it," Cameron said.

Now, the excitement is picking up. It is just days away from a really big show at a very famous place. So, where are they performing?

"Radio City Music Hall in New York!" Cameron chimed in. "It'll be the biggest stage I've performed on."

And who are they opening for there?

"The Rockettes!" Josefina added. "It is a once-in-a-lifetime experience."

"At Radio City, they have what's called Sounds of the Season," said Carpe Artista musical theater teacher Joanne O'Kain. "You submit a video."

The singers or choirs picked get to perform as an opening act for the Rockettes. This is Carpe Artista's second year in a row to get picked.

"It's pretty phenomenal to know these kids take pride in what they do," said Joanne.

"I love the people that I'm working with," said Josefina. "I'm just grateful I get to have them with me on this really fun and special adventure."