Middle Tennessee pet food pantry forced to shut down due to lack of donations

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — As grocery prices continue to soar, many pet owners are finding it increasingly difficult to afford food for their furry companions. The rising cost of living is pushing some to make the heartbreaking decision to surrender their pets.

In response to this growing challenge, one local woman set out to make sure no pet in Middle Tennessee goes hungry, offering free pet food and supplies to those in need—no questions asked, no cost to the owners. But now, that same nonprofit is in jeopardy of closing its doors.

Paula Mangrum, the founder of The Pet Pantry, established the 501c3 organization in April 2024, with a simple mission: to provide emergency pet food and supplies to residents of Middle Tennessee who are struggling.

"What we do is provide emergency pet food and supplies to residents of Middle Tennessee who, you know, kind of hit hard times and are having trouble feeding their pets,” Mangrum said.

The Pet Pantry delivers pet food to families across the region, and Mangrum has seen an increase in demand. “Just to give you an idea, for the first five weeks of 2025, I completed 193 deliveries and helped feed over 400 pets all over Middle Tennessee,” she said.

However, despite the growing need for the nonprofit's services, The Pet Pantry is now facing a dire financial situation. Due to a significant drop in donations, Mangrum was forced to pause operations in February.

"It's only February, and we've been shut down now for three weeks,” Mangrum shared. "The donations just aren't coming in fast enough."

She fears that without quick support, The Pet Pantry could be forced to shut down for good.

"I believe it's something like 30% of people who have had to re-home a pet say that if low-cost or free pet food had been available, they may not have had to make that decision,” Mangrum said.

To keep feeding pets in need, Mangrum is urgently seeking donations, both monetary and in-kind, as well as increased exposure for the organization.

In Murfreesboro, pet lovers can drop off donations at Doggie’s Day Out or Heidi’s Camp Doodle. The Pet Pantry also has an Amazon Wishlist and accepts monetary donations through its website.

If financial support isn’t possible, Mangrum encourages people to share the organization’s posts on Facebookand Instagram to help spread the word.

