Middle Tennessee prepares for winter weather this week

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Cities across Middle Tennessee are preparing for a possible winter storm toward the end of the week.

In Clarksville, snow totals can range anywhere from 1 to 3 inches according to the National Weather Service.

The director of the Clarksville Street Department said crews are treating the city’s approximately 1,380 lane miles of city streets.

In Nashville, NDOT says they have made all preparations to treat Metro Nashville roadways in the event of winter weather.

Crews will be on standby to begin treating roads if needed.

“Our crews are on standby, our supplies are stocked, and we’re ready to respond to any ice or snow that may fall this week or this winter,” said NDOT Director Diana Alarcon. “Making roads passable and keeping people safe is our number one priority in a winter weather event, and we’re committed to working around the clock to make that happen.”