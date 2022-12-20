Watch Now
News

Actions

Middle Tennessee prepares for winter weather this week

AM 5AM COLD OPEN ( Roads Look Bad ).transfer_frame_897.jpeg
WTVF
The snow, sleet and freezing rain have moved out of Middle Tennessee and Kentucky, but icy road conditions remain.
AM 5AM COLD OPEN ( Roads Look Bad ).transfer_frame_897.jpeg
Posted at 10:53 AM, Dec 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-20 11:53:57-05

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Cities across Middle Tennessee are preparing for a possible winter storm toward the end of the week.

In Clarksville, snow totals can range anywhere from 1 to 3 inches according to the National Weather Service.

The director of the Clarksville Street Department said crews are treating the city’s approximately 1,380 lane miles of city streets.

In Nashville, NDOT says they have made all preparations to treat Metro Nashville roadways in the event of winter weather.

Crews will be on standby to begin treating roads if needed.

“Our crews are on standby, our supplies are stocked, and we’re ready to respond to any ice or snow that may fall this week or this winter,” said NDOT Director Diana Alarcon. “Making roads passable and keeping people safe is our number one priority in a winter weather event, and we’re committed to working around the clock to make that happen.”

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap