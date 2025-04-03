Watch Now
News

Actions

Middle Tennessee schools opening late, closed on Thursday, April 3

School busses
TMJ4
Schools busses, Milwaukee Public Schools
School busses
Posted

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — As the front moves through Middle Tennessee, some school districts have closed or plan to open two hours late on Thursday.

Here are those districts:

Closed

  • Cheatham County
  • Dickson County
  • Hickman County
  • Humphreys County
  • Smith County
  • Stewart County
  • Sumner County
  • Trousdale County
  • Wilson County

One hour late

  • Macon County (bus driver discretion)

Two hours late

  • Clarksville-Montgomery County
  • Houston County
  • Lebanon Special Schools
  • Perry County
  • Robertson County

Do you have more information about this story? You can email newsroom@newschannel5.com.

Meet Trashley! New commercial pays tribute to 1970s Tennessee anti-litter ad

You'll love her and you'll love to hate her! Meet Trashley: the bad girl of Nashville littering. She stars in a new campaign that's a throwback to an anti-litter movement from years past. Her role has been reimagined by NDOT as a fast-paced, Dukes of Hazzard-style wrecking ball of a lady. You'll find yourself cracking up as you meet the actress behind Trashley and hear how she landed the role of Queen of Trash.

-Rebecca Schleicher

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360 Hockeyverse TUES.jpg

News

Music City Smashville Hockey