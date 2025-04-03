Middle Tennessee schools opening late, closed on Thursday, April 3

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — As the front moves through Middle Tennessee, some school districts have closed or plan to open two hours late on Thursday.

Here are those districts:

Closed

Cheatham County

Dickson County

Hickman County

Humphreys County

Smith County

Stewart County

Sumner County

Trousdale County

Wilson County

One hour late

Macon County (bus driver discretion)

Two hours late

Clarksville-Montgomery County

Houston County

Lebanon Special Schools

Perry County

Robertson County

