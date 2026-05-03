Middle Tennessee shelters take in dozens of animals displaced by Georgia wildfires

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Animal shelters across Middle Tennessee stepped in this week to help as massive wildfires continue to burn across southeast Georgia, displacing families and overwhelming local resources.

According to the Nashville Humane Association, more than 55,000 acres were burning as of Friday, creating an urgent need for space in shelters caring for animals impacted by the disaster.

Early Friday morning, Greater Good Charities coordinated an emergency flight to relocate nearly 60 shelter pets from the Humane Society of South Coastal Georgia. Officials said the animals were already awaiting adoption prior to the fires and were not separated from families.

The transfer was designed to free up kennel space in Georgia so local teams can focus on rescuing and caring for animals directly affected by the wildfires.

From there, several Tennessee organizations joined the effort.

Working alongside Cheatham County Animal Control, Humane Society of Dickson County, and Old Friends Senior Dog Sanctuary, shelters across the region took in roughly 60 animals — including about 50 dogs and 10 cats.

The Nashville Humane Association said it welcomed 18 of those animals — 10 dogs and eight cats — into its care.

“Our priority is always the people and pets of Middle Tennessee and our state,” the organization said in a statement. “But when disaster strikes, showing up for others is part of the work, too.”