Middle Tennessee State coach arrested early Saturday on DUI charge

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Head Baseball Coach at Middle Tennessee State University was arrested just after midnight Saturday.

According to Metro Nashville Police, 60-year-old James Michael Toman was arrested on August 6 near 833 Memorial Boulevard and was later released.

MNPD

A hearing is set for November 14.

Athletic Director Chris Massaro released a statement Monday on the arrest.

"We are aware of the arrest of Jim Toman on a DUI charge Friday night," MTSU AD Chris Massaro said. "It is very early in the process as we are still gathering information on the incident. We are disappointed and take these matters very seriously."