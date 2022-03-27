Middle Tennessee State University advances to R2 status for doctoral research activity

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — On Friday, Middle Tennessee State University unveiled its recent status advancement to "doctoral university: high research activity," or "R2," by the Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education.

MTSU Provost Mark Byrnes announced the achievement at the closing ceremony of the university's 16th annual Scholars Week research and creative activity exposition.

“This new designation reflects the hard work of our university community in our doctoral programs and research efforts,” Byrnes said. “Many of our metrics improved in 2020–21 that led to this achievement, including 156 proposals and 64 new awards to principal investigators across campus.”

J.INTINTOLI Middle Tennessee State University Provost Mark Byrnes announces the university’s historic elevation to R2 “High Research Activity” Carnegie classification status on March 25, 2022, at the ballroom of the Student Union Building on campus. (MTSU photo by J. Intintoli)

Vice Provost for Research and College of Graduate Studies Dean David Butler marked the occasion at the ceremony by unveiling a replica of a future commemorative plaque. He was joined in this action by MTSU President Sidney A. McPhee.

“This significant development was several years in the making,” McPhee said to the crowd of students, staff and faculty in attendance. “This news raises the profile of the university, but, importantly, it also enhances the value of this university for students who are provided opportunities to work alongside our faculty researchers on important projects that hold tremendous transformational potential.”

MTSU had previously been ranked at R3 for moderate research. Advancement was earned by the university for awarding at least 20 research or scholarship doctorates with at least $5 million in research expenditures for three years in a row.

In light of the university's new status, the fall 2022 semester will include a discounted graduate application fee of $2.

“The more research centers and institutes we create, the more extremely precious gems of knowledge we can produce to improve the quality of life for the citizens of Tennessee,” Butler said. “We strive towards a sustained effort of research productivity and growth as a public university serving middle Tennessee.”

MTSU photo by J. Intintoli



David Butler, Middle Tennessee State University vice provost for research and College of Graduate Studies dean, recognized the MTSU faculty contributing to the overall research efforts of the university at the announcement of the university’s historic elevation to R2 “High Research Activity” Carnegie classification status on March 25, 2022, at the ballroom of the Student Union Building on campus.





The Carnegie Classification recognizes and describes institutional diversity in U.S. higher education. As of the most recent update, an R2 distinction has only been earned by around 3% of other universities in the United States.