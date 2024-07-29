Middle Tennessee State University experienced significant storm damage Monday afternoon

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — In the middle of a day of thunderstorms, including a severe thunderstorm warning in Murfreesboro around 3:00 p.m., Middle Tennessee State University's campus saw significant storm damage.

Community members sent us pictures of trees down on top of cars from what appears to be wind damage, according to our Storm 5 meteorologist Henry Rothenberg. That included an overturned MTSU football equipment trailer.

"Police dispatch said there are a few trees down around campus and there was localized flooding in some areas, but no injuries were reported," MTSU spokesperson Jimmy Hart said. "Power was out briefly for some parts of campus."

As of 3:50 p.m., there were about 1,200 reported power outages in Rutherford County, but no tornado warnings took place in the area — only thunderstorm warnings. The National Weather Service says it is possible there was a tornado in Murfreesboro, but they will not be able to confirm until tomorrow.

