Middle Tennessee students plan second rally to protest bill to arm teachers and staff in state schools

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — For the second week in a row students are planning to protest a controversial bill that could arm teachers and other school staff across the state.

Members of State of the Students Tennessee announced on social media they are planning to leave school Monday morning to teach legislators a lesson about what really matters: the fate of their future.

Hundreds of students are planning to be in attendance on Monday morning at 11 a.m. as demonstrators march to the state capitol.

Republican lawmakers say arming teachers will create a safer environment for schools in the event of a dangerous situation. They argue there's enough regulation in their bill to keep students and faculty safe. Those against the bill say fewer guns should be in schools and measures could lead to another tragedy.

The march was scheduled just days after a teacher was arrested and accused of threatening to shoot up a Nashville preschool. A Metro Police affidavit says a coworker heard her say she was "going to shoot up the school" and she keeps her gun with her. Officers say they found a loaded gun in her purse in the classroom where she was found and another gun in the driver's side door of her car.

The House is expected to take up the bill this week. If it passes, it'll head to the governor's desk for his signature.