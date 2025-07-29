Middle TN company offering surfing lessons to keep you safe on the water this summer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The summer heat is raging on in Middle Tennessee, and many of you are excited to spend time on the lake. Representatives at Getmyboat are teaching you to surf and boat safely.

According to Tennessee data, drowning is the fifth leading cause of unintentional injury deaths in the United States. Approximately 10 people die from accidental drowning every day. The TN Department of Health has some tips to keep you safe.

Getmyboat is offering surfing lessons and other experiences in Nashville as you enjoy the summer with your family and friends. They have a wake boat on Old Hickory Lake, captained yacht charters on Percy Priest Lake for luxury cruising, and more.

As you aim to beat the heat and spend time on the water with family and friends, make sure you're safe.

