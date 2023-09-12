Watch Now
News

Actions

Middle TN united auto workers could help shake American economy with strike as early as Friday

Despite risks, auto workers step up to make medical gear
AP
This photo provided by Cindy Parkhurst. shows Cindy Parkhurst working at the Ford Flat Rock Assembly Plant in Flat Rock, Mich. Like hundreds of workers at Ford, General Motors, Toyota and other companies, Parkhurst has gone back to work to make face shields, surgical masks and even ventilators in a wartime-like effort to stem shortages of protective gear and equipment during the coronavirus pandemic.(Cindy Parkhurst via AP)
Despite risks, auto workers step up to make medical gear
Posted at 4:14 AM, Sep 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-12 05:39:06-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Time is running out to avoid an autoworkers strike that would impact Middle Tennessee. The strike could come as soon as Friday morning and could include workers at the General Motors plant in Spring Hill.

United Auto Workers are demanding an immediate 20% raise, and then four additional raises of 5% each which would increase hourly pay by 46% over the four-year life of the contract.

GM and Ford are each proposing 10% increases in the hourly wage over the next four years, but the union calls those offers insulting. The UAW also wants more off time for workers like a four-day workweek, limited enforcement on overtime and a fair transition to newer jobs at E-V battery plants like the one G-M is currently building with Ultium in Spring Hill.

Talks will take place throughout this week. There was a strike in 2019 by the UAW that GM says cost almost 3 billion dollars. It's estimated that if there is a new strike the economy could see a 5 billion dollar hit after just 10 days. At the end of August, GM reported only having about 70 days worth of vehicles in stock. A strike would stop the assembly lines and inventory could dwindle. People could still get vehicles is from non-union automakers, but it could be more expensive.

If a strike is called this Friday, it could be the nation's largest strike by active employees in 25 years.

Get NewsChannel 5 Now, wherever, whenever, always free.

Watch the live stream below, and download our apps on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and more. Click here to learn more.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Give a child promo 2023 Nashville.png

Donate to Give a Child a Book