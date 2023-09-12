Middle TN united auto workers could help shake American economy with strike as early as Friday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Time is running out to avoid an autoworkers strike that would impact Middle Tennessee. The strike could come as soon as Friday morning and could include workers at the General Motors plant in Spring Hill.

United Auto Workers are demanding an immediate 20% raise, and then four additional raises of 5% each which would increase hourly pay by 46% over the four-year life of the contract.

GM and Ford are each proposing 10% increases in the hourly wage over the next four years, but the union calls those offers insulting. The UAW also wants more off time for workers like a four-day workweek, limited enforcement on overtime and a fair transition to newer jobs at E-V battery plants like the one G-M is currently building with Ultium in Spring Hill.

Talks will take place throughout this week. There was a strike in 2019 by the UAW that GM says cost almost 3 billion dollars. It's estimated that if there is a new strike the economy could see a 5 billion dollar hit after just 10 days. At the end of August, GM reported only having about 70 days worth of vehicles in stock. A strike would stop the assembly lines and inventory could dwindle. People could still get vehicles is from non-union automakers, but it could be more expensive.

If a strike is called this Friday, it could be the nation's largest strike by active employees in 25 years.