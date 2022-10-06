Midnight Mischief: Seniors in Portland toilet roll the mayors home

PORTLAND, Tenn. (WTVF) — A few seniors in Portland, Tennessee got into some midnight mischief recently!

While sitting around the table at Front Porch Senior Living, these four were talking about "rolling yards". Judy, Deborah and Carolyn said that they had never done it before and Dorothy laughed, saying they should toilet paper the Mayor's house.

After putting a plan into action, the group acted quickly in the dark of the night.

Front Porch Senior Living

Acting as a lookout, Dorothy sat in the car and after being shown the photos, Carolyn laughed and said "I did not do that."

These photos seem to tell a different story!

Front Porch Senior Living

Front Porch Senior Living