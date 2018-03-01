Mike Huckabee Resigns From CMA Foundation Board Amid Controversy

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee resigned from the CMA Foundation Board amid controversy less than one day after the charitable arm of the Country Music Association announced his appointment.
Huckabee and Chris Young were announced as the two newest members of the CMA Foundation Board on Wednesday. Social media immediately erupted with people denouncing CMA's decision to add Huckabee to the board.
In the past, Huckabee has voiced his support for the arts in schools, but many in the Nashville music industry voiced concerns and opposition to Huckabee's pro-gun stance, and his anti-LGBT stance.
In a letter obtained by Hits Daily Double addressed to CMA officials, Sandbox Entertainment and Monument Records head, Jason Owen, said his artists would no longer support the CMA Foundation in any way due to Huckabee's appointment.
Owen said in part, "Sandbox and Monument will no longer support the CMA Foundation in any way (this includes everyone we represent collectively)." He continued to write, "I will not participate in any organization that elevates people like this to positions that amplify their sick voices. This was a detrimentally poor choice by the CMA and it’s leaders. I only wish the best for you and I know how hard you work for the foundation but a grossly offensive decision like this only makes your job harder and diminishes the foundation’s purpose."
NewsChannel 5 reached out to Owen for comment, but did not hear back. We also reached out to CMA for comment, but have not received a response.