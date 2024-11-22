Milestone for a woman who survived Christmas Day bombing after getting by car

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Friday there will be a major milestone in the recovery for Betsy Williams, the woman who not only survived cancer and the Christmas Day bombing on Second Avenue but also was hit by a car in late October 2 years ago.

Williams will be walking up the steps at the state capitol with the mayor and members of her Vanderbilt care team at noon Friday.

It's significant because she used to walk the stairs as part of her routine before the crash. She was on her way to the capitol for a Chamber of Commerce event when she was hit on October 25, 2022.

Betsy is no stranger to adversity. She was diagnosed with cancer in 2018.

Two years later on Christmas Day in 2020, her home and business were destroyed in downtown Nashville when a man drove his RV to Second Avenue to set off a bomb.

After surviving that crash 2 years ago that nearly claimed her life, she will celebrate the progress she made later Friday afternoon. We're told it will be her first time trying the stairs since being hit by a car.

