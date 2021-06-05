Watch
Miley Cyrus invites vaccinated fans to Nashville show

Doug Benc/AP
Miley Cyrus performs at the TikTok Tailgate concert for local medical personnel, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021 in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Doug Benc)
Posted at 8:46 PM, Jun 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-04 22:02:03-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Miley Cyrus announced she's holding a concert in Nashville for anyone who's received their COVID-19 vaccine.

The June 8 show is for her "Stand By You" special. She made the announcement on June 3 on Twitter. The location of the show has not yet been announced.

Fans, 18 or older, must be fully vaccinated by May 24 with vaccine cards that will be reviewed before the show, according to the signup website.

According to Billboard, the Pride special is part of a deal with NBCUniversal. The one-hour pride event, which will stream on Peacock, is the first of three specials in the pact announced last month.

