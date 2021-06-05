Miley Cyrus invites vaccinated fans to Nashville show

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Miley Cyrus announced she's holding a concert in Nashville for anyone who's received their COVID-19 vaccine.

The June 8 show is for her "Stand By You" special. She made the announcement on June 3 on Twitter. The location of the show has not yet been announced.

If you’re in Nashville & vaxxed: come celebrate pride month with me and some v special friends! Request here 🌈🌈🌈 gonna be singing covers and original songs with hand picked guests who are a part or allies of the community! https://t.co/rIRiuMHjzf — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) June 4, 2021

Fans, 18 or older, must be fully vaccinated by May 24 with vaccine cards that will be reviewed before the show, according to the signup website.

According to Billboard, the Pride special is part of a deal with NBCUniversal. The one-hour pride event, which will stream on Peacock, is the first of three specials in the pact announced last month.