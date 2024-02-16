Military helicopter makes emergency landing in Robertson County

ROBERTSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Tennessee Army National Guard UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter made an emergency landing near Greenbrier Friday afternoon.

Around 1:15 p.m., a crew from Nashville’s 1-230th Assault Helicopter Battalion was performing pilot training when they received an alert requiring them to land immediately, a spokesperson told NewsChannel 5.

The crew was able to safely land the aircraft without injury.

A Tennessee National Guard maintenance team is now assessing the helicopter.