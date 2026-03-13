Military life and the impact on child development

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Military life can pose many challenges for family members of those who serve, especially children.
That's why today we're diving deeper into how that life can impact development.
According to the Armed Services YMCA, more than a million kids have at least one parent in active duty service.
A study conducted by the organization found that military kids generally adapt well to changes brought on by a life of service... with the exception of deployment.
That study found that kids of all ages experience more emotional and behavioral problems while their parent is deployed...like trouble sleeping, anxiety, and even aggression.
Learn more here.
Carrie: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/2e/72/be0f23854c54a228c9d6138c9847/carrie-recommends-header.png
Rhori: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/5b/25/a224d13d47739165c92b94e643db/rhori-recommends-header.png
Lelan: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/af/54/833bf879454097a398bd44f723de/lelan-recommends.png
Here’s a beautiful story of how one mother turned her grief journey into a gathering of gratitude… and organ donation awareness.
Robb Coles highlights a special event organized by Cari Hollis – whose 26-year old son Austin died two years ago. Austin agreed to be an organ donor – and that single gesture saved multiple lives.
Cari reached out to as many recipients she could find – several of whom traveled to Nashville for an emotional celebration in Austin’s honor. One woman – whose life was saved by receiving Austin’s lungs – put it simply: “He’s my angel”.
- Rhori Johnston