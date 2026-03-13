Military life and the impact on child development

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Military life can pose many challenges for family members of those who serve, especially children.

That's why today we're diving deeper into how that life can impact development.

According to the Armed Services YMCA, more than a million kids have at least one parent in active duty service.

A study conducted by the organization found that military kids generally adapt well to changes brought on by a life of service... with the exception of deployment.

That study found that kids of all ages experience more emotional and behavioral problems while their parent is deployed...like trouble sleeping, anxiety, and even aggression.

Learn more here.