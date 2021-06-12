Millersville house fire claims one man Friday night

MILLERSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Millersville man is dead after he was unable to make it out of his burning home late Friday night.

Millersville police say emergency crews were dispatched to the house fire on the 7600 block of South Swift Road around 10 p.m.

Two people were inside the home when the blaze started. While one made it out with no injuries, a 69-year-old man wasn't able to escape.

The Millersville Police and Fire Departments, White House City Fire Department, White House Community Volunteer Fire Department and Robertson County EMA responded to the scene.

The investigation into the fire continues.