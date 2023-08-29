Watch Now
Millersville leaders want your ideas to shape vision for city’s future

Posted at 4:57 AM, Aug 29, 2023
MILLERSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Communities across Middle Tennessee are continuing to see growth spurts with new families moving in every year.

One of those cities is Millersville, which sits on the border of Sumner and Robertson counties, and city leaders want the community's opinion on what should be added as the city expands.

Whether you live, work or play in Millersville, they want to hear from you tonight during a community meeting at the Millersville Community Center from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

The new initiative is called Millersville Tomorrow. Elected officials and the city manager want to take ideas for things like parks, roadway improvements, commercial businesses and even home values to come up with a plan that they can start implementing throughout the city within the next five years.

The goal is to make Millersville a desirable community for people of all ages.

This will impact the more than 6,300 people that call Millersville home, along with those that work there and pass through the city everyday and those that are looking to call Middle Tennessee home in the decades to come.

City Manager Scott Avery said having community input is vital and is encouraging everyone to take the time to chime in. “I want you guys to make it, your generation. Tell me what you want done in the park for the children and kids in this community so we can make it one of the best communities in Metro Nashville.”

Recent studies found more than 1,300 jobs have been added to the area, a 54 percent increase and the typical home value is just under $200,000.

