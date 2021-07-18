Millersville residents come together for first responder in need

MILLERSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It was an afternoon of cars, food and fun at the Highland Rim Speedway in Millersville, all to help support a first responder in need.

Firefighter Joshua Palmer suffered an injury from a logging accident while at his day job. With the injury came major expenses, but his tight-knit community came together to help the firefighter pay off his medical bills.

Locals enjoyed silent auctions, food, and a car show to raise money.

"You know, with everything that's going on in the world it's humbling and it's kind of reassuring to see folks come together for a complete stranger," said the town's Fire Chief, Brandon Head.

Organizers believe they raised more than $6,000 for Palmer.

If you would like to help, reach out to the Millersville Fire or Police Department.