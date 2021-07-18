Watch
Millersville residents come together for first responder in need

Olivia Michael
The benefit for Millersville firefighter Joshua Palmer included food and a car show with a silent auction.
Posted at 10:45 PM, Jul 17, 2021
MILLERSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It was an afternoon of cars, food and fun at the Highland Rim Speedway in Millersville, all to help support a first responder in need.

Firefighter Joshua Palmer suffered an injury from a logging accident while at his day job. With the injury came major expenses, but his tight-knit community came together to help the firefighter pay off his medical bills.

Locals enjoyed silent auctions, food, and a car show to raise money.

"You know, with everything that's going on in the world it's humbling and it's kind of reassuring to see folks come together for a complete stranger," said the town's Fire Chief, Brandon Head.

Organizers believe they raised more than $6,000 for Palmer.

If you would like to help, reach out to the Millersville Fire or Police Department.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
