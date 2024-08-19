Millions may be at risk in social security number breach from background check company

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Cybersecurity experts are issuing new warnings for millions of people across the country who may have had their social security information compromised.

The announcement was made Friday by the background check service National Public Data.

They confirm that their company may have been compromised leading to breached contained names, email addresses, social security numbers and other personal data. The breach became known after a lawsuit was filed back on August 1st.

National Public Data recommends you take a number of steps to safeguard your identity including freezing their credit, putting fraud alerts on their files at big credit bureaus, and setting up two-factor authentication to secure any accounts you have.

Cybersecurity experts say you should also make sure you're always double checking your banks. Set up account alerts with your bank including all charges outside of the U.S. and ATM withdrawals.

National Public Data issued a statement Friday saying they are working with law enforcement to review affected records and will try to notify you if there are further significant developments applicable to you.

In the meantime, there is a database that has been created by a cybersecurity firm called Pentesterto let you search your name and birth year to see if your information was a part of the breach.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at tony.sloan@newschannel5.com