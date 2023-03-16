Millions rush to complete March Madness bracket before college tournament begins

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The annual NCAA March Madness college basketball tournament officially kicks off on Thursday morning, meaning all predictions have to be in before the start of the first game.

Sixty-eight million people are expected to wager on the games, up more than 20 million from last year because sports betting is becoming legal in more states.

Of that number, 31 million plan to bet online, at a sportsbook or with a bookie, while 21.5 million plan to bet casually with friends.

Fifty-six million people will fill out a bracket, whether with friends, colleagues or family. Alabama, Gonzaga, Kentucky, Texas A&M and UCLA are this year's favorites to win.

When it comes down to the money, the American Gaming Association expects roughly $15.5 billion in bets to be placed. That's just slightly less than the $16 billion wagered on the Super Bowl.

Sports betting is allowed in Tennessee, but not in Kentucky. There is a bill though to legalize it going through the legislature.