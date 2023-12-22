Millions take to the skies and roads as airports brace for record numbers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — As the holiday season kicks into high gear, millions of Americans are gearing up to hit the road or take to the skies to celebrate with loved ones.

AAA's latest predictions indicate that this year's holiday season will mark the busiest ever for air travel from Saturday through Monday.

December 25 won't be just Christmas Day for Chuck Welch and Gloria Houghland of Nashville. They're flying to New York to also tie the knot.

"We decided the tree was the perfect place for us to get married, so Christmas morning we’re going to go down hopefully no one else will be there. And we think it’ll be perfect,” Houghland said.

According to AAA, over 115 million travelers are expected to venture 50 miles or more from home during the 10-day year-end holiday travel period.

As far as air travel, airports across the country are anticipating the highest levels of activity ever recorded during the Christmas and New Year’s travel period.

AAA projects a staggering 7.5 million air travelers this holiday season, surpassing the previous record of 7.3 million passengers set in 2019.

Despite the excitement, travelers are facing challenges such as congested airports and roadways.

Alex Zsolt is on his way to Florida.

“It is quiet, but I’ll tell you when I landed at midnight on Wednesday, I mean it was miles out on 40 coming in here, and ... it bottlenecks when you come into baggage claim so that’s a big issue there.”

Reflecting on the Thanksgiving weekend, some travelers recall being stuck on exit ramps to the airport for nearly an hour or more. While a few opted to brave the journey on foot.

In response to the expected surge in travelers, BNA (Nashville International Airport) is urging passengers to take advantage of new short-term parking options to alleviate congestion.

Visitors picking up or dropping off family and friends have the option of complimentary or reduced-rate parking in the terminal garages, with rates varying based on the duration of stay.



0 – 30 minutes

30 – 45 minutes

45 – 60 minutes

60 – 90 minutes

90 – 120 minutes

120+ minutes

$0

$5

$10

$20

$25

$30

