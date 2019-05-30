Menu

Watch
News

Actions

Miniature horse rescued from East Tennessee farm now part of therapy program

Posted: 7:14 AM, May 30, 2019
Updated: 2019-05-30 12:14:07Z
items.[0].videoTitle
A miniature horse that was rescued from an East Tennessee farm is now part of a program that helps provide therapy to people.
Nemo.jpg

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A miniature horse that was rescued from an East Tennessee farm is now part of a program that helps provide therapy to people.

The severely neglected Nemo was picked up by the Hooves and Feathers Farm Animal Humane Society in Anderson County.

Rescuers said the animals were so badly neglected that Nemo's pasture mate had already died.

He's been rehabilitated and is now joining STAR, a program that takes horses to schools, nursing homes and veterans programs for therapy.

It's possible his former owner could face animal abuse charges.

Copyright 2019 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Where a Better Day Begins! Weekdays 4:00-7:00am