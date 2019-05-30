NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A miniature horse that was rescued from an East Tennessee farm is now part of a program that helps provide therapy to people.

The severely neglected Nemo was picked up by the Hooves and Feathers Farm Animal Humane Society in Anderson County.

Rescuers said the animals were so badly neglected that Nemo's pasture mate had already died.

He's been rehabilitated and is now joining STAR, a program that takes horses to schools, nursing homes and veterans programs for therapy.

It's possible his former owner could face animal abuse charges.