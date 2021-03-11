Seven hurt after truck crashes into Mt. Juliet Cracker Barrel; no serious injuries reported

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WTVF) — Mt. Juliet police say minor injuries were reported after a pickup truck crashed into the dining area of a Cracker Barrel.

The incident was reported Thursday afternoon at the restaurant located on South Mt. Juliet Road. According to police, an elderly driver unintentionally hit the accelerator, plowed through an exterior wall and into the dining area.

Thankfully, there were no serious injuries in this incident. An elderly male unintentionally hit the accelerator, busted through an exterior wall, & entered the dining area. 7 individuals were treated on-scene for minor injuries, and no one required hospital transport. pic.twitter.com/eEov24bTJr — Mt. Juliet Police (@MtJulietPolice) March 11, 2021

Seven people were treated on-scene for minor injuries. Police say no one required hospital transport.

People were asked to avoid the restaurant. No additional details were known.