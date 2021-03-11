Menu

Seven hurt after truck crashes into Mt. Juliet Cracker Barrel; no serious injuries reported

Mt. Juliet police
Minor injuries reported after car drives into Mt. Juliet Cracker Barrel.
Posted at 1:51 PM, Mar 11, 2021
MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WTVF) — Mt. Juliet police say minor injuries were reported after a pickup truck crashed into the dining area of a Cracker Barrel.

The incident was reported Thursday afternoon at the restaurant located on South Mt. Juliet Road. According to police, an elderly driver unintentionally hit the accelerator, plowed through an exterior wall and into the dining area.

Seven people were treated on-scene for minor injuries. Police say no one required hospital transport.

People were asked to avoid the restaurant. No additional details were known.

