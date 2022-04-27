Minor injuries reported after Metro Nashville school bus crashes in Donelson

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — There were minor injuries in a school bus crash that happened in Donelson Wednesday morning, according to Metro Nashville Public Schools.

The MNPS bus was carrying 52 students on board and headed to Donelson Middle School when it crashed on Stewarts Ferry Pike and McCrory Creek Road around 9:30 a.m.

Two students and the driver were transported from the scene for medical examination, but injuries are not serious.

Further details on the crash have not been released.

NewsChannel 5 will update this article if more details are made available.