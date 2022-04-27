Watch
News

Actions

Minor injuries reported after Metro Nashville school bus crashes in Donelson

Police-Bluelights900_1443101312637_24351626_ver1.0_640_480.jpg
WTVF
FILE PHOTO
Police-Bluelights900_1443101312637_24351626_ver1.0_640_480.jpg
Posted at 11:25 AM, Apr 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-27 12:25:06-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — There were minor injuries in a school bus crash that happened in Donelson Wednesday morning, according to Metro Nashville Public Schools.

The MNPS bus was carrying 52 students on board and headed to Donelson Middle School when it crashed on Stewarts Ferry Pike and McCrory Creek Road around 9:30 a.m.

Two students and the driver were transported from the scene for medical examination, but injuries are not serious.

Further details on the crash have not been released.

NewsChannel 5 will update this article if more details are made available.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap